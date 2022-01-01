The Bluebird
Open today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
202 W Main St
Stanford, KY 40484
Menu
Popular Items
Grilled chicken, BBQ and honey mustard sauce, cheddar, bacon and avocado on a brioche bun
Roasted chicken, pepper-jack cheese, fresh greens, tomatoes, avocados, chipotle honey mustard, flour tortilla
Cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomatoes, grilled onions, garlic aioli.
Chicken, spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, red pepper flakes, scallions, house-made ranch
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, red pepper flakes, scallion, house-made ranch
House-made ranch dressing
Breakfast Special
Crispy bacon, egg and cheese on a buttermilk biscuit, served with home fries
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito
Weekday Breakfast
Customize your own breakfast sandwich
House-made buttermilk biscuit
Eggs, ham, peppers, onions, cheddar-jack cheese
Eggs, onions, peppers, sausage, smoked Gouda sauce
Extra Sauces
Our signature Dynamite Sauce
Lunch Special
Fresh zucchini from the Bluebird garden, sliced and fried until golden, then seasoned and served with house-made ranch
Weekday Lunch
Mixed chopped greens, | tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, | house-made ranch, cheddar
Our signature house-made chips with Gouda sauce.
Ham, scallions, cream cheese, roasted red pepper coulis.
Turkey, bacon-tomato-scallion crumble, smoked Gouda sauce, grilled French bread
Fried green tomatoes, bacon, spring mix, | Swiss cheese, pesto mayo, brioche bun
Southern beans with ham and onions served with cornbread.
A smaller version of our House Burger with cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomatoes, grilled onions and garlic aioli.
Pepper-jack cheese, spicy dynamite sauce, pickled jalapeños.
Crispy pork rinds with a BBQ dry rub
Chopped romaine, croutons, Parmesan topped with blackened grilled chicken and a creamy Caesar dressing
Bowtie pasta, smoked Gouda sauce, crispy bacon, chicken, tomatoes, asparagus
Desserts
Locally made KY Bourbon Blast Ice | Cream topped with cherries, pecans, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Weekend Special
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped cream, blueberries and strawberries and drizzled with white chocolate
Weekend Brunch
House-made biscuits and sausage gravy
Mixed greens, spiced walnuts, sliced pear, | blue cheese, tomatoes, house-made | roasted pear vinaigrette
2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, choice of biscuit or toast
Homemade funnel cake served hot and topped with powdered sugar
Classic buttermilk cakes with whipped cream and butter
∙ 1 pancake or French toast | ∙ 2 sausage patties or 2 strips of bacon | ∙ 2 eggs cooked your way
Brioche bread, powdered sugar, strawberries, whipped cream
Home fries, choice of bacon or sausage, 2 eggs, sausage gravy
2 eggs, house-made biscuit, sausage gravy
2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, home fries, choice of biscuit or toast
Weekend Brunch Sides
Cheese quesadilla served with choice of chips or fries.
Kids cheeseburger served with choice of chips or fries. All burgers are cooked well-done.
Melty Southern Mac and Cheese served with choice of chips or fries.
Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with choice of chips or fries.
Fluffy white chocolate “icebox” pie with a graham cracker crust and fresh strawberries finished with a white chocolate drizzle
Our classic, hearty chocolate chip cookies
Sides
A side of melty, cheesy goodness.
Soup options vary each week. Please call 606-365-1010 to learn more.
Our famous house-made chips.
Soup options vary each week. Please call 606-365-1010 to learn more.
Melty, Mac and Cheese featuring our signature Gouda sauce.
Natural cut french fries.
Kids Menu
Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Location
202 W Main St, Stanford KY 40484
Gallery
