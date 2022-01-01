Bluebird Catering
**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Riverside Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
317 Riverside Ave
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|1:30 pm - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bluebird Barbecue
**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.
El Cortijo WINOOSKI
Picture
Grazers
Come in and enjoy!
Skinny Pancake
Please place your order for next day meal delivery! All orders placed by 2pm will be delivered by 5pm the following day. Call with any questions or special requests: 802-992-8008