Bluebird Catering

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Riverside Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.50
vermont cider, runamok maple sweet + sour.
Hot Chicken Beer Dip$12.50
smoked + pulled chicken, hot spice blend, switchback ale + cabot cheddar. served with our tortilla chips.
Barbecue for Two$45.50
served family style for two to share! your choice of three slow-smoked meats + four from scratch sides. (our bbq sauces served on the side)
Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings
slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our brown sugar buffalo sauce, our jasper hill bayley hazen blue cheese dressing
Mac + Cheese
classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble
Pulled Pork$19.50
marbled pork shoulder, hand-trimmed + rubbed with our "pork rub", slow-smoked for 18 hours - half pound with your choice of two sides. (catamount gold bbq sauce on the side)
Hand Cut Fries$7.50
with our alabama white sauce.
Pitmaster Wings
slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our pitmaster rub. served with alabama white sauce.
Pulled Pork Slider Pack (serves 6)$30.50
one pound of slow-smoked pulled pork, a dozen slider buns, pint of slaw, b+b pickles, catamount gold sauce.
Nitty Gritty Cornbread$6.00
vermont’s nitty gritty cornmeal, a dozen mini-muffins.

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

317 Riverside Ave

Burlington VT

Sunday1:30 pm - 6:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

