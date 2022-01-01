Blue Chip Food Truck
West Michigan's traveling food truck. Typically in downtown locations like Rosa Parks Circle, City and County parks, and street side in the downtown core. Visit our website for public event schedule and private engagement opportunities. www.bluechipfoodtruck.com
1355 Judd Avenue Southwest
Popular Items
Location
1355 Judd Avenue Southwest
Wyoming MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Aroy Thai Restaurant
Fresh Thai Food!
Which Wich
Get Your Wich On!