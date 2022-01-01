Go
Toast

Blue Chip Food Truck

West Michigan's traveling food truck. Typically in downtown locations like Rosa Parks Circle, City and County parks, and street side in the downtown core. Visit our website for public event schedule and private engagement opportunities. www.bluechipfoodtruck.com

1355 Judd Avenue Southwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Sandwich$9.00
smoked and shredded pork, cabbage slaw, bbq sauce, and queso fresco cheese sauce
Loaded Nachos$9.00
Tortilla chips loaded with seasoned beef or pork, queso, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream
Mac & Cheese Bites Burger$11.00
Ground beef patty stuffed with cedar cheese topped with lettuce, chipotle mayo, queso, onion ring
Grilled Pineapple and Watermelon Salad$9.43
a bed of arugula topped with grilled watermelon and pineapple chunks, feta cheese, pine nuts, and tossed in mint vinaigrette
Walking Taco$8.49
Large 3.5oz bag of Fritos chips loaded with seasoned beef, lettuce, queso, shredded cheese
(3.5x larger than typical walking taco)
Fancy Grilled Cheese$9.00
Garlic sourdough bread with Asiago & Gouda cheeses, topped with spring mix and balsamic glaze
Monte Cristo$9.43
french toast bun sprinkled with powdered sugar, fried chicken thigh, shaved ham, provolone, light mayo and blackberry coulis
Pork Sandwich$9.43
breaded chicken thigh, mayo, pickles, lettuce, provolone
Fries$2.83
Cole Slaw$3.00
See full menu

Location

1355 Judd Avenue Southwest

Wyoming MI

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aroy Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fresh Thai Food!

Which Wich

No reviews yet

Get Your Wich On!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston