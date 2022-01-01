Go
Toast

Blue Collar Restaurant, Bar & Catering

Come in and enjoy!

ACAI BOWL

949 Church St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.00
spicy miso honey
PHILLY EGGROLLS$11.00
SPICY TUNA SUSHI TOTS$13.00
Sushi Grade Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber & Green Onions. Wasabi & Sriracha drizzle
SOFT PRETZELS$8.00
Soft Pretzel Rods with Stone Ground Mustard
JAMBALAYA$21.00
shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, vegetables, quinoa, creole broth
CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Chicken Tossed in our House Made Nashville Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles topped with spicy mayo
OLD SCHOOL SMASH BURGER$9.00
One (single) or two (double) 4oz Patties, American, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
TODD BURGER$10.00
One (single) or two (double) 4oz Patties, Bacon Jam, Bacon Aioli, American Cheese
STEAK TIPS SUB$15.00
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Takeout

Location

949 Church St.

Landisville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loxley's

No reviews yet

We are currently open for CURBSIDE PICKUP 11A - 10P daily. Loxley's is very excited to share a handful of newly added items to our menu!
** An adult 21 years of age or older must be present to show a valid ID and sign for the purchase of any Alcoholic beverages.

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Almigos Mexican/American Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eastern Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston