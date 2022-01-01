Go
Toast

Blue Dream Curry House

Blue Dream Curry House is an international journey of flavor using local ingredients focused on Asian comfort food, craft cocktails and an amazing beer selection.

81 Patton Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)

Popular Items

Naan & Dip$7.00
Two pieces of Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Seasonal Chutney / Raita
Lumpia$7.00
Two Filipino-style Egg Rolls / HNG Pork / Cabbage / Carrot / Onion / House Sweet Chili Sauce / Pickles
Kerala$12.00
South Indian (Kerala) curry / Red Peppers / Potatoes / Fried Curry Leaves / Pickled Onions
Korma$12.00
Hearty Indian curry / Roasted Green Beans / Red Peppers / Caramelized Onions / Warming Spices / Pickled Jalapeños
The Original Naan Taco$8.00
Choice of Protein cooked in Masala sauce / Tomatillo Chutney / Raita / Pickled Onion / Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Cilantro / Lime
Panang$12.00
Gentle sweet spiced Thai red coconut curry / Squash / Broccoli / Red Peppers / Roasted Peanuts / Lime
Masala$12.00
Creamy UK style curry / Roasted Potatoes / Roasted Green Beans / House Garam Masala / Cilantro
Naan$2.50
Yellow$12.00
Gentle bright spiced Thai yellow coconut curry / Broccoli / Red Peppers / Onions / Cilantro / Lime
Green$12.00
Spicy Thai green coconut curry / Squash / Broccoli / Red Peppers / Cilantro / Lime
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

81 Patton Avenue

Asheville NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sly Grog Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wicked Weed

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jack of the Wood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston