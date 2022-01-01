Bluefield restaurants you'll love
Macado's
535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield
Popular items
Big Daddy
|$11.25
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Babe Ruth
|$10.25
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
|Wings
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Casa Familia Bluefield
4025 College Ave, Bluefield
Popular items
Chorizo Dip
|$6.25
Fresh cooked chorizo smothered in house cheese dip.
Cheese Dip
|$3.75
Fresh house made cheese dip.
Chori Pollo
|$13.99
Grilled Chicken, chorizo and pineapple smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Bellacino's
4029 College Ave, Bluefield