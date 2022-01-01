Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bluefield

Go
Bluefield restaurants
Toast

Bluefield restaurants that serve burritos

Macado's image

 

Macado's

535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chichi's Burrito$9.95
Firehouse chili with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.
More about Macado's
Consumer pic

 

Casa Familia Bluefield

4025 College Ave, Bluefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Millionaire Burrito$14.50
Chicken, steak and shrimp in a flour tortilla topped with cheese dip.
Steak California Burrito$13.99
Large burrito with grilled steak stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream smothered in cheese dip.
More about Casa Familia Bluefield

Browse other tasty dishes in Bluefield

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Bluefield to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston