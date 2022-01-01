Grilled chicken in Bluefield
Bluefield restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Macado's
Macado's
535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
More about Casa Familia Bluefield
Casa Familia Bluefield
4025 College Ave, Bluefield
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.99
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50
Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$2.50