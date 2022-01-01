Nachos in Bluefield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macado's

535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Nachos$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos Grande$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nacho Cheese$0.75
More about Macado's
Consumer pic

 

Casa Familia Bluefield

4025 College Ave, Bluefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Nachos$12.50
Grilled Chicken , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Steak Fajita Nachos$13.50
Grilled steak , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Millionaire Nachos$14.50
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
More about Casa Familia Bluefield

