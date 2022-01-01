Nachos in Bluefield
Bluefield restaurants that serve nachos
Macado's
535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield
|Irish Nachos
|$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Nachos Grande
|$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.75
Casa Familia Bluefield
4025 College Ave, Bluefield
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$12.50
Grilled Chicken , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
|Steak Fajita Nachos
|$13.50
Grilled steak , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
|Millionaire Nachos
|$14.50
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.