Tacos in Bluefield

Bluefield restaurants
Bluefield restaurants that serve tacos

Macado's

535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield

TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
Chicken Teriyaki Tacos$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
Casa Familia Bluefield

4025 College Ave, Bluefield

Takeout
Steak Street Tacos$11.00
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, onion, and cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$9.99
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Steak Carbon Tacos$12.50
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled Steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
