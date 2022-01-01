Tacos in Bluefield
Bluefield restaurants that serve tacos
More about Macado's
Macado's
535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield
|Fish Tacos
|$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
|$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
More about Casa Familia Bluefield
Casa Familia Bluefield
4025 College Ave, Bluefield
|Steak Street Tacos
|$11.00
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, onion, and cilantro.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.99
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
|Steak Carbon Tacos
|$12.50
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled Steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.