Bluefield American restaurants you'll love

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The RailYard
530 Raleigh St, Bluefield
|Popular items
|Tire Iron Skins
|$12.00
Pulled Pork, pineapple, jalapeno, scallions, and jack cheddar in crispy potato skins served with ranch dipping sauce
|Chicken Waffle Nachos
|$12.00
mini waffles, mustard maple, cheddar, sriracha, sour cream, scallion
|8 RailYard Wings
|$14.00
8 wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, ghost pepper, bbq, korean chili, cajun, lemon pepper, or jerk
Drake's Place
520 Federal Street, Bluefield
|Popular items
|Create your own Dog
|$2.39
All beef hotdog with your choice of toppings: ketchup, mustard, and red onions
|1/2 lb Burger
|$10.99
A 1/2 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.
|1/4 lb Burger
|$7.99
A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.