Pasta salad in
Bluefield
/
Bluefield
/
Pasta Salad
Bluefield restaurants that serve pasta salad
Drake's Place
520 Federal Street, Bluefield
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$2.99
More about Drake's Place
SANDWICHES • DONUTS
The Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee
517 Commerce Street, Bluefield
Avg 4.5
(112 reviews)
Olive Pasta Salad 6/20-6/24
$4.00
More about The Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee
