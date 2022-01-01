Go
Serving up a taste of the Pacific Coast on the Gulf Coast -- we prepare our ingredients daily to bring you the freshest poke possible. Come join in the food, fun, and drinks at The Fort, we can't wait to serve you.

29001 Bass Pro Dr.

Popular Items

Build Your Own Poke - Small$11.00
Customize your bowl to be exactly what you want -- from base to topping sauce and everything in between.
Location

Spanish Fort AL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
