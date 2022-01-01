Go
Toast

Bluefin Poke

Come in and enjoy!

501 S Palafox St Ste 10

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black Garlic Tonkotsu$13.00
Tuna Dip$9.00
Avocado, spicy tuna, and seaweed salad drizzled with sriracha, wasabi aioli, and eel sauce. Served with crackers.
BYOB Small$11.00
BYOB Large$14.00
Hot$12.00
When we say hot, we mean it. Tuna, sesame oil, house hot sauce, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cucumber, edamame, sesame seeds, eel sauce, chili flakes.
Aloha$11.00
Lots of flavor in this one -- tangy, zesty, spicy and delicious! Marinated tuna, marinated salmon, ginger wasabi sauce, sesame oil, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, pineapple, wasabi aioli, crispy shallot, crispy garlic, wasabi furikake.
Kids Poké$5.00
Grilled chicken mixed with soy sauce served over white rice and topped with eel sauce. No substitutions.
Cali$13.00
A milder heat level with a nice sweeter topping sauce to hit that perfect balance, making the Cali bowl one of our best sellers. Salmon, green onion, ponzu lime, spicy aioli, sesame oil, orange tobiko, avocado, crab salad, radish, cucumber, edamame, eel sauce, crispy shallot and nori.
Original$11.00
This one will take you right back to the beaches of Oahu -- a true taste of Hawaiian poke. Tuna, sweet onion, green onion, sea salt, soy sauce, sesame oil, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger, furikake.
Moh-Ah$11.00
Grilled chicken, sweet onion, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet chili sauce, carrot, corn, edamame, spicy aioli, crispy garlic, nori.
See full menu

Location

501 S Palafox St Ste 10

Pensacola FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Aragon Cafe

No reviews yet

Upscale BBQ dining! Order takeout, delivery or stop in to dine! You will not be disappointed!

Champs Nashville Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Bringing the good ol' southern Nashville hot flavor to the beach!

Fosko Coffee Barre

No reviews yet

COFFEE, CREPES, COCKTAILS, & MORE
At Fosko, we consider ourselves the pride of Palafox. Located in the heart of downtown Pensacola, Fosko is the premiere place to satisfy your cravings. We serve fresh brewed coffee from our advanced Seraphim pour over system. Our variety of handcrafted lattes and espresso drinks are made on beautiful, classic, Elektra Belle Epoque espresso machines. We serve different kinds of house made cold brew, including our own nitro cold brew on tap. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in our cold blended frappes, while those looking to shape up can try one of our famous FIT frappes with caffeine, protein, and less than a gram of sugar. We also offer a selection of hot chocolates, teas, and smoothies for non-coffee drinkers.

Ruby Slipper Cafe

No reviews yet

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in New Orleans in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al & Pensacola, Fl.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston