BlueMoon Thai Cuisine&Bar

Authentic Thai cuisine is a delicacy that sends your taste buds adventuring across the globe. A cooking style native to Thailand; the exotic flavors transcend all cultures bringing you some of the most delicious dishes. Blue Moon fulfills every foodie urge, from the traditional, yet decadent Tamarind duck to the comfort food of Thai Fried Rice; the experience is soul satisfying. This royal cuisine combines fragrant flavors such as like coconut and curry with an abundance of vegetables creating delicate masterpieces. Blue Moon offers fresh and healthy cuisine, uniquely passed down thru generations intended to thrill your palate and spice up your dining experience. We hope to thrill your senses, and bring you back time and time again.

183 Pleasant St

Popular Items

Rama Duck$19.95
Crispy boneless duck served with steam assorted vegetables and delicious peanut sauce.
Coconut Shrimp$7.95
Fried shrimp dipped in coconut butter and coconut flakes.
Tiramisu$6.95
Mai Tai$11.95
Rum, cointreau, amaretto, orange and pineapple
Scorpoin Bowl (Copy)$11.95
Rum, Brandy, Amaretto, triple sec, mix juice
General Tso's$15.95
Crispy chicken stir-fried with Tso's sauce and broccoli on the side. Comes with a side of rice.
Spicy Wings$15.95
Crispy wings with spicy Thai seasoning and bell pepper and onion. Hot & Spicy.
Crispy Pad Thai$15.95
Crispy yellow noodle dish is stir-fried with chicken, egg, bean sprouts, and scallions topped with ground peanuts.
Lycheetini$11.95
Vodka, lychee, Lemon, Lychee liqueur
Thai Hot Basil$13.95
Your choice of protein with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, green beans and basil. Comes with a side of white rice (sticky rice/brown rice + $1) Mild.
Location

Attleboro MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
