Go
Toast

Blue Moose

The Blue Moose Bar & Grill prides itself on creative cuisine, exceptional service, and of course, a Big Blue Moose to make you smile!
Every Tuesday join us for $15 wine bottles! We offer weekly happy hour food and drink specials every weekday between 3 to 6pm. Prefer to eat at home? Enjoy curbside pick up, carryout, or delivery. Order online!
For more than 19 years, the Blue Moose brand has endeavored to be the finest upscale-casual restaurant in the neighborhood. We remain dedicated to providing a friendly staff who serves hand-crafted cocktails and delicious fare from our scratch menus!

10064 Woodland Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
Chips and Salsa$2.99
Classic Style$13.99
Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni and three cheeses baked on our fresh homemade pizza crust
Smoked Clubhouse Sandwich$13.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar & provolone cheese, smoked in-house and stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served on toasted wheat bread.
Kid Tender$6.95
Coleslaw$2.49
BBQ Chicken$13.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red peppers, red onions and cilantro topped with five cheeses baked on our fresh homemade pizza crust 
Blue Moose Burger$14.99
Black Angus ground beef served on a locally baked Farm to Market bun with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onion. Choice of provolone, Swiss, cheddar, American, bleu cheese crumbles, traditional pepper jack, or extra spicy ghost pepper jack cheeses.
Kid Fish$7.45
Kid Steak$7.95
See full menu

Location

10064 Woodland Rd

Lenexa KS

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

No reviews yet

Old Shawnee Pizza “OSP” is a veteran and family Owned and operated restaurant that has been in business since 1969!

The Rub BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Rub BBQ - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

No reviews yet

Fast. Fresh. Yours.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston