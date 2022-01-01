Go
Blue Point Brewpub

Long Island's Craft Brewery offering beer, food, and more for delivery and take-out.

225 West Main Street

Popular Items

Legalize Whear Sour Diesel Variant - 6pk 12oz Cans$12.00
6pk 12oz Cans / 7% ABV / 25 IBU Hoppy American Wheat Ale with Sour Diesel Terpenes!
Lagerbier - 64oz Growler$20.00
64oz Growler / 5.4 ABV / 20 IBU German Style Helles Lager, Fermented & Conditioned in Our American Oak Foeders for Five Weeks
Lemon Love Letter- 4pk 16oz Cans$16.00
Donut Pastry Inspired Sour Ale
16oz Can | 8% ABV | 15 IBUs
Brewed with Lemon and Natural Vanilla and Marshmallow Flavors
Abstractions - 4pk$16.00
4x 16oz Cans / 8.0% ABV / 46 IBU Hazy DIPA Double Dry Hopped with Citra Incognito, Citra, Galaxy, and Strata
Toasted Lager - 1/6bbl Keg$75.00
1/6bbl Keg / 5.5% ABV / 28 IBU Our World Beer Cup gold medal winning flagship brew is brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a balanced flavor of malt and hops.
Coffee Crumb Cake -4pk 16oz Cans$16.00
4pk 16oz Cans/ 9% ABV / 30 IBU Imperial Stout with Kings Coast Coffee, Cinnamon and Vanilla
No Shenanigans- 64oz Growler$28.00
64oz Growler | 5.5% ABV | 20 IBUs Irish Red Ale Tasting Notes - Smooth, Slight Cocoa, Buttered Toasted, Twizzlers
Hoptical Illusion - 1/6bbl Keg$85.00
1/6bbl Keg / 7.0% ABV / 70 IBU Hops are added to this IPA in 5 different ways, which give it a signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor.
Gelato Drip - 4pk 16oz Cans$16.00
4pk 16oz Cans | 8% ABV | 40 IBU Hazy DIPA Double Dry Hopped with Gelato Terpenes. Collab with Sherbinskis!
Zumfest - 64oz Growler$28.00
64oz Growler / 5.8%ABV / 23 IBU Rye Marzan-Style Lager Collab with Spaten, Hopped with Tradition, Spalt Select, Azacca
Location

225 West Main Street

Patchogue NY

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
