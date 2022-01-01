Go
Blue Rock Saloon

404 N Pine St

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Popular Items

Baja Fish Tacos$15.99
crispy fried cod, cabbage slaw, zesty baja sauce, pico de gallo, pickled onion, and cotija cheese on flour tortillas. served with crispy corn tortilla chips
Blue Rock Fries$5.99
basket of crispy fries with choice of dipping sauce
Cuban Sandwich$16.99
sliced ham, slow smoked pork butt, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on a butter grilled french roll. served with blue rock fries
Chicken Tenders$14.99
southern fried chicken tenders served with slaw and crispy blue rock fries
Fish & Chips$14.99
beer battered alaskan cod served with southern slaw and crispy blue rock fries
Saloon Burger$16.99
6oz angus beef, apple smoked bacon, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and "the sauce" on a toasted bun. served with blue rock fries
Bama Wings$13.99
smoked bone-in wings fried crisp in a cajun dry rub. served with bsb bbq and alabama white sauce
Prime Rib Dip$17.99
slow roasted prime rib, sliced thin on a dutch crunch roll with horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese. side of crispy blue rock fries and warm au jus
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos$14.99
tortilla chips, bbq pulled pork, melted cheese, bacon, green onion, sliced jalapeño, and pickled onion. topped with southern slaw
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
crispy chicken tenders, nashville hot sauce, southern slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun. served with blue rock fries
All hours

Sunday11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:45 am
Monday11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:45 am
Tuesday11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:45 am
Wednesday11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:45 am
Thursday11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:45 am
Friday11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:45 am
Saturday11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:45 am

404 N Pine St, Ellensburg WA 98926

