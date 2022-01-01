Go
Toast

BlueStar Cafe & Market

Come in and enjoy!

28699 Chagrin Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California$11.99
Pesto Pizza$9.00
Boureka$9.99
Salmon$13.99
Vegetable Panini$8.00
Bluestar Salad$9.99
French Fries$3.00
Pizza$8.00
Bowl of Soup$6.00
Israeli Salad$1.99
See full menu

Location

28699 Chagrin Blvd

Woodmere OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saucy Brew Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton

No reviews yet

Hand Crafted Sandwiches and Salads; Soups, Breads and Pastries Prepared Fresh Daily

Paladar Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar is a fresh, colorful and fun Latin American restaurant experience inspired by Central & South America, Cuba and the Latin Caribbean.

Pie-O-Mine & Greens

No reviews yet

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston