Bluestem Restaurant & Market

No TIPS Please.

Our menu prices include a living wage, profit distribution, full medical, dental & vision care, paid sick leave, and 401 (k) for all our hard-working employees.

Bluestem is a gathering place, at the intersection of downtown’s cultural, shopping & business corridors. A neighborhood restaurant, offering lively dining, for anytime bites or drinks; with friends, associates or family; or picking up to enjoy at home.

A familiar menu of fresh, simply composed dishes; distinct cocktails; a satisfying wine list, sourced directly from Napa and Sonoma's finest producers.

Named after the North American grass favored by cattle, showcasing sustainably produced beef from regarded purveyors. Sourced directly from the source. Savory items are balanced by a dessert menu of classic, brasserie-style selections.

A theme of terroir from stem to dish.



1 Yerba Buena Lane