Bluestem Restaurant & Market

No TIPS Please.
Our menu prices include a living wage, profit distribution, full medical, dental & vision care, paid sick leave, and 401 (k) for all our hard-working employees.
Bluestem is a gathering place, at the intersection of downtown’s cultural, shopping & business corridors. A neighborhood restaurant, offering lively dining, for anytime bites or drinks; with friends, associates or family; or picking up to enjoy at home.
A familiar menu of fresh, simply composed dishes; distinct cocktails; a satisfying wine list, sourced directly from Napa and Sonoma's finest producers.
Named after the North American grass favored by cattle, showcasing sustainably produced beef from regarded purveyors. Sourced directly from the source. Savory items are balanced by a dessert menu of classic, brasserie-style selections.
A theme of terroir from stem to dish.

1 Yerba Buena Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken BAOnini$9.99
hot sauce marinated poached chicken
Shakshuka$19.00
perfect for sharing. baked eggs, warm, stewed tomatoes & peppers, red harissa, garbanzo beans, sourdough, citrus labneh
....ohh so good!
Lamb Meatballs$18.00
tomato, harissa, moroccan olives
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Honolulu Hangover$13.75
rum soaked german chocolate cake, coconut filling, marshmallow meringue* 7×7 Magazine’s The Big Eat San Francisco: 100 Things to Eat + Drink Before You Die – 2012 *
Artichoke & Jack BAOnini$9.99
artichoke, basil, garlic & pepper jack (vegetarian, contains Dairy)
Cheeseburger BAOnini$9.99
ground beef, American cheese & pickle
Smoked Trout Dip$15.00
pastrami spiced smoked trout & crackers
Herb Fries$10.00
fried with rosemary, bluestem ketchup, aïoli
Steak & Eggs$39.00
medium rare five dot ranch grass-fed beef (6oz.), two eggs your way, grilled toast
Harvest Salad$18.75
county line farm mixed lettuces, sherry-maple vinaigrette, roasted delicata, beets, dry currants, radishes, pecans, hazelnuts, chives, feta
See full menu

Location

1 Yerba Buena Lane

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

