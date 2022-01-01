Bluetree Cafe

Bluetree is a premium cafe, with award winning Hawaiian coffee, house made sauces and syrups. Our menu is full of locally sourced ingredients; from the bread, honey, and strawberries, to the almonds used in our house made milk. We also proudly use 100% real açaí, fruits, and vegetables in all of our blended smoothies.

Come visit your local cafe and #enjoytheride with us! An all inclusive staff and female owner only adds to the magic of what bluetree is all about: life is beautiful.



SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115 • $$