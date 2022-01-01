Bluetree Cafe
Bluetree is a premium cafe, with award winning Hawaiian coffee, house made sauces and syrups. Our menu is full of locally sourced ingredients; from the bread, honey, and strawberries, to the almonds used in our house made milk. We also proudly use 100% real açaí, fruits, and vegetables in all of our blended smoothies.
Come visit your local cafe and #enjoytheride with us! An all inclusive staff and female owner only adds to the magic of what bluetree is all about: life is beautiful.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115
Anaheim CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tempo Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
El Cholo
Come in and enjoy!!
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's
Come in and enjoy!
Kensho - Yorba Linda
Kenshō, Orange County's first 100% vegan sushi restaurant, is now opening its second dine-in location in Yorba Linda!