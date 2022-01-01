Go
Bluetree Cafe

Bluetree is a premium cafe, with award winning Hawaiian coffee, house made sauces and syrups. Our menu is full of locally sourced ingredients; from the bread, honey, and strawberries, to the almonds used in our house made milk. We also proudly use 100% real açaí, fruits, and vegetables in all of our blended smoothies.
Come visit your local cafe and #enjoytheride with us! An all inclusive staff and female owner only adds to the magic of what bluetree is all about: life is beautiful.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115 • $$

Avg 5 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Cloudy Mocha Roca
Almond Roca in a cup!
Vanilla Latte
House-made vanilla syrup.
Cloudy Caramel Cold Brew
sweet caramel cold brew topped with a caramel cloud & caramel drizzle.
Toffee Latte
Sweet & creamy, topped with English toffee bits
Bluetree Bowl
Our classic acai bowl, made properly with 100% pure acai and no added sugar. BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, pineapple. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberry, blueberries, agave, local anaheim honey.
Berry Bowl$7.35
Warm oatmeal, cookie butter, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, local Anaheim honey.
Peanut Butter Bliss
A customer favorite. PB lovers rejoice! BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberries, house-made peanut butter, local Anaheim honey.
Caramel Macchiato
Sweet & rich, velvety caramel, house-made vanilla
Cloudy Coconut Cold Brew
lightly sweet cold brew topped with a coconut cloud and shredded coconut flakes. made with real coconut puree.
Kepania (Spanish Latte)
Sweet condensed milk, house-made vanilla, cinnamon
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115

Anaheim CA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
