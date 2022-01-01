Go
Blueys Kitchen is run by a bunch of ladies (who boss around one lone Aussie guy), who all love good food, great coffee, surfing and being outdoors.

1814 Berkeley St

Popular Items

Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Fried egg sandwich$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
Breakfast burrito$13.00
Choice of Mexican chorizo or soyrizo with scrambled eggs, rosemary spuds, jalapeno, Oaxacan cheese, side of salsa roja.
Pedro's Burrito$14.50
falafel or chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled onion, cabbage slaw, tomato, garlic sauce, pistachio dukkah
Housemade GF Banana Bread$4.50
Chopped kale salad$10.00
Chopped black kale, lemon, oil, Parmesan, toasted bread crumbs. (bread crumbs or cheese can NOT be removed)
Ancient grain$10.00
Farro, turmeric quinoa and chickpeas with heirloom tomatoes and arugula.
Iced 16oz Latte$5.50
BAD GIRL Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, spicy aioli, salsa roja and lemon slaw on a martin's potato bun.
Location

1814 Berkeley St

Santa Monica CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
