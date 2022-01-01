Bluffton Brauhaus
We are Alfred and Volker Kettering, 2 of the 3 brothers that grew up in a little village in SW Germany. We learned to appreciate quality food from the finest chef we have ever known, our mother.
Many of the recipes we prepare in the Brauhaus are hers, with maybe a little modification or two to make them our own. We know she would approve.
Come early. Stay late. A Brauhaus is a meeting place to relax after work, enjoy good food, and share a laugh or two late into the night. Both our parents and grandparents owned a Brauhaus and we are committed to bringing an authentic experience to the lowcountry.
We hope we see you soon.
68 Bluffton Rd.
Location
Bluffton SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
