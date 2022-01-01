Go
Toast

Bluffton Brauhaus

We are Alfred and Volker Kettering, 2 of the 3 brothers that grew up in a little village in SW Germany. We learned to appreciate quality food from the finest chef we have ever known, our mother.
Many of the recipes we prepare in the Brauhaus are hers, with maybe a little modification or two to make them our own. We know she would approve.
Come early. Stay late. A Brauhaus is a meeting place to relax after work, enjoy good food, and share a laugh or two late into the night. Both our parents and grandparents owned a Brauhaus and we are committed to bringing an authentic experience to the lowcountry.
We hope we see you soon.

68 Bluffton Rd.

No reviews yet

Location

68 Bluffton Rd.

Bluffton SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Strange Bird

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FARM Bluffton

No reviews yet

Inspired by the seasonal bounty of local produce and cultural traditions from around the world, we offer refined cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Agave Side Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bluffton Room

No reviews yet

In appreciation for your support, please enter PROMO code " curbside " at checkout to receive 15% off your entire order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston