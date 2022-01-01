Bluffton restaurants you'll love
Bluffton's top cuisines
Must-try Bluffton restaurants
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chow Daddy's
15 Towne Dr, Bluffton
Popular items
Poke
$19.00
kosher wild caught AA raw tuna,
avocado, basmati rice, mango, sesame ginger dressing, fresh mint, cabbage, kale, creamy chipotle
Steak Taco
$8.50
Homemade soft corn tortilla, sliced sirloin, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, creamy chipotle and house pickled peppers
Grilled Salmon Bowl
$25.00
Atlantic salmon, lemon garlic butter, basmati rice, dressed green slaw
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Bluffton Room
15 Promenade St, Bluffton
Popular items
Grilled Artichoke
$10.00
char grilled, served with our house aioli
Caesar Salad
$10.00
our famous tableside salad, prepared for you to enjoy at home. Dressing served on the side.
8 oz Filet
$49.00
our prime filet, served with herbed baby Dutch potato, seasonal vegetables
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
108 Buckwalter Pkwy, Bluffton
Popular items
DOUBLE
$9.99
MUSHROOM N SWISS
$13.59
CHICKEN FINGERS (5) N FRIES
$11.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Truffles Cafe
91 Towne Dr., Bluffton
Popular items
Meatloaf
$22.00
grilled with a bbq glaze, vidalia onion chutney, buttermilk mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable
Classic Burger
$17.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard,
choice of cheese on warm brioche with crispy shoestring fries
New Orleans w Chicken
$26.00
our spicy and creamy alfredo sauce, linguini, tasso ham, sweet bell peppers, parmesan cheese
Southern Barrel Brewing Co.
375 Buckwalter Place Blvd, Bluffton
Popular items
Basic Baja Becky
$3.99
Sriracha ranch, avocado, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
Chicken Wings
$13.99
8 smoked wings, deep fried and tossed with the sauce of your choice, served with celery and blue cheese dressing or ranch.
Bavarian Pretzel
$11.99
Giant soft pretzel served with your choice of beer mustard, queso, beer cheese, or marinara (vegetarian)
FARM Bluffton
1301 May River Road, Bluffton
Popular items
Tempura Cauliflower
$6.00
salsa macha, red onion, cilantro, mint, peanuts
Brown Butter Cornbread
$6.00
cane syrup, sea salt
Burrata & Ham
$17.00
homemade preserve, garlic butter,
sourdough
La Pizzeria
1460 fording island rd, bluffton
Popular items
medium neapolitan cheese
$15.00
red sauce mozzarella
Cheese Bread Sticks
$8.00
served w/ red sauce
Garlic Knots 6 pc
$7.00
served w/ red sauce
TACOS • SALADS
Agave Side Bar
13 State of Mind St, Bluffton
Popular items
Guacamole/Chips
$6.95
Blk Chicken Rice Bowl
$10.95
Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl
$11.95
Strange Bird
258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15, Bluffton
Popular items
PORK SPARE RIBS AL PASTOR
$14.00
tomato conserve, cumin, oregano
Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
SMOKED BRISKET BIRRIA
$28.00
tomato conserve, cumin, oregano
Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
ADOBE TURKEY
$17.00
chipotle pepper, strange spice, garlic
served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
Sippin Cow Cafe
36 Promenade street, Bluffton
Popular items
SIPPIN COW SPECIAL
$10.00
TWO EGGS ALMOST ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF BACON, HAM OR SAUSAGE, HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, CHOICE OF TOAST COFFEE OR TEA
TURKEY MELT
$12.00
TURKEY, TOMATO, ONION, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND HONEY MUSTARD ON CUBAN BREAD
CHICKEN TENDERS AND TATER TOTS
$5.00
GLUTEN FREE OR BREAD CHICKEN TENDERS
Butcher's Market and Deli
102 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton
Popular items
Butcher's Blend Burger
$9.99
$11.99 8oz Burger Pattie seasoned, Toasted Kaiser Roll, 1 Cheese topped your way
Dillon Sandwich
$9.99
Roast beef, Provolone Cheese, Honey Sriracha sauce, Pressed
Butcher's Blend Ground Beef
$8.99
Weights will be within a .25 lb of your order weight (not exact)
The Pearl Kitchen & Bar
55 calhoun street, bluffton
Popular items
CHICKEN PICCATA
$26.00
capers, tomatoes, bucatini, white wine, lemon, garlic butter
SPINACH + SPRING
$10.00
pears, red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, bacon vinaigrette
CARROT CAKE
$12.00
cream cheese frosting