Bluffton bars & lounges you'll love

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chow Daddy's
15 Towne Dr, Bluffton
|Popular items
|Poke
|$19.00
kosher wild caught AA raw tuna,
avocado, basmati rice, mango, sesame ginger dressing, fresh mint, cabbage, kale, creamy chipotle
|Steak Taco
|$8.50
Homemade soft corn tortilla, sliced sirloin, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, creamy chipotle and house pickled peppers
|Grilled Salmon Bowl
|$25.00
Atlantic salmon, lemon garlic butter, basmati rice, dressed green slaw
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Truffles Cafe
91 Towne Dr., Bluffton
|Popular items
|Meatloaf
|$22.00
grilled with a bbq glaze, vidalia onion chutney, buttermilk mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable
|Classic Burger
|$17.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard,
choice of cheese on warm brioche with crispy shoestring fries
|New Orleans w Chicken
|$26.00
our spicy and creamy alfredo sauce, linguini, tasso ham, sweet bell peppers, parmesan cheese
FARM Bluffton
1301 May River Road, Bluffton
|Popular items
|Charcoal Cumin Lamb Kofta
|$18.00
spring peas, farro, lemon, coriander, chili oil, mint, benne seed
|Tomato Dumpling
|$17.00
broccoli rabe, labneh, toasted garlic, chili, lemon, parmesan
|Chicken Pad Krapow
|$17.00
holy basil, asparagus, serrano chili, red onion, carolina gold rice, oyster sauce
TACOS • SALADS
Agave Side Bar
13 State of Mind St, Bluffton
|Popular items
|Guacamole/Chips
|$6.95
|Blk Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.95
|Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Strange Bird
258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15, Bluffton
|Popular items
|COAL ROASTED SWEET POTATO
|$12.00
macha, green onion, crispy shallots, peanut
|STRANGE BOX
Served with homemade tortillas, pickled vegetables and salsas
- For the Turkey and Brisket we recommend ½ lb per person as your main or ¼ lb per
person if youre mixing and matching
- For the Ribs we recommend 1 lb per person a your main or ½ lb for mixing and matching
|PORK SPARE RIBS AL PASTOR
|$14.00
tomato conserve, cumin, oregano
Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
The Pearl Kitchen & Bar
55 calhoun street, bluffton
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$26.00
capers, tomatoes, bucatini, white wine, lemon, garlic butter
|SPINACH + SPRING
|$10.00
pears, red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, bacon vinaigrette
|CARROT CAKE
|$12.00
cream cheese frosting