Enchiladas in Bluffton

Pinchos Grill

30 Malphrus Rd, Ste 102, Bluffton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$8.99
3 tostadas,choice beef or chicked,house salad,pickle onion,pico de gallo,house dressing,boild egg
More about Pinchos Grill
Banner pic

 

Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Bluffton

7 Venture Dr #106, Bluffton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honduran Tamale & Enchilada$13.00
A Honduran chicken tamal with an enchilada of your choice with shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
Enchiladas$19.00
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork, or cheese served with red or green tomatillo cream sauce supreme: topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream +2
Family Enchiladas for 4$45.00
More about Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Bluffton

