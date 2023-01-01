Enchiladas in Bluffton
Bluffton restaurants that serve enchiladas
Pinchos Grill
30 Malphrus Rd, Ste 102, Bluffton
|Enchiladas
|$8.99
3 tostadas,choice beef or chicked,house salad,pickle onion,pico de gallo,house dressing,boild egg
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Bluffton
7 Venture Dr #106, Bluffton
|Honduran Tamale & Enchilada
|$13.00
A Honduran chicken tamal with an enchilada of your choice with shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
|Enchiladas
|$19.00
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork, or cheese served with red or green tomatillo cream sauce supreme: topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream +2
|Family Enchiladas for 4
|$45.00