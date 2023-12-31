Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bluffton

Bluffton restaurants that serve fajitas

Southern Barrel Brewing Co. image

 

Southern Barrel Brewing Co.

375 Buckwalter Place Blvd, Bluffton

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Mac and Cheese$13.99
Three cheese sauce on cavatappi pasta, baked to perfection and topped with
chili lime crema, seasoned steak strips and grilled peppers and onions.
Banner pic

 

Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Bluffton

7 Venture Dr #106, Bluffton

TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
Grilled shrimp served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Grilled chicken served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Choice of 3 Fajitas$28.00
Choice of 3 proteins
