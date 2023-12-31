Fajitas in Bluffton
Bluffton restaurants that serve fajitas
Southern Barrel Brewing Co.
375 Buckwalter Place Blvd, Bluffton
|Fajita Mac and Cheese
|$13.99
Three cheese sauce on cavatappi pasta, baked to perfection and topped with
chili lime crema, seasoned steak strips and grilled peppers and onions.
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Bluffton
7 Venture Dr #106, Bluffton
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.00
Grilled shrimp served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$20.00
Grilled chicken served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
|Choice of 3 Fajitas
|$28.00
Choice of 3 proteins