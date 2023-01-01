Penne in Bluffton
Bluffton restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA
La Pizzeria - Bluffton
1460 fording island rd, bluffton
|Penne ala Vodka
|$15.00
|Baked Penne
|$14.00
|Penne
|$15.00
New York City Pizza Buckwalter Bluffton
101 BUCKWALTER PLACE BLVD, BLUFFTON
|Kids Penne Pasta w/ Butter Sauce
|$6.95
|Penne Bolognese
|$15.95
Meat sauce of beef stewed
in tomato sauce with
a touch of cream
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$16.95
Minced prosciutto, onions, peas, sautéed
and finished with vodka in tomato sauce
with a touch of cream
New York City Pizza Belfair Bluffton -
107 TOWNE DRIVE, BLUFFTON
|Penne Bolognese
|$15.95
Meat sauce of beef stewed
in tomato sauce with
a touch of cream
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$16.95
Minced prosciutto, onions, peas, sautéed
and finished with vodka in tomato sauce
with a touch of cream