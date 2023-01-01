Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Bluffton

Bluffton restaurants
Bluffton restaurants that serve penne

PIZZA

La Pizzeria - Bluffton

1460 fording island rd, bluffton

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne ala Vodka$15.00
Baked Penne$14.00
Penne$15.00
More about La Pizzeria - Bluffton
Item pic

 

New York City Pizza Buckwalter Bluffton

101 BUCKWALTER PLACE BLVD, BLUFFTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Penne Pasta w/ Butter Sauce$6.95
Penne Bolognese$15.95
Meat sauce of beef stewed
in tomato sauce with
a touch of cream
Penne Alla Vodka$16.95
Minced prosciutto, onions, peas, sautéed
and finished with vodka in tomato sauce
with a touch of cream
More about New York City Pizza Buckwalter Bluffton
Item pic

 

New York City Pizza Belfair Bluffton -

107 TOWNE DRIVE, BLUFFTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Bolognese$15.95
Meat sauce of beef stewed
in tomato sauce with
a touch of cream
Penne Alla Vodka$16.95
Minced prosciutto, onions, peas, sautéed
and finished with vodka in tomato sauce
with a touch of cream
More about New York City Pizza Belfair Bluffton -

