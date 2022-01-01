Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview
Best Sushi in Chicago
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
2709 Pfingsten Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2709 Pfingsten Rd
Glenview IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
North Branch Pizza & Burger on the Ice
Come in and enjoy!
Joe Donut - Glenview Ice Rink
Come in and enjoy!
Eggspresso - At The Glen
Eggspresso is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
We are a local family owned restaurant, offering American classics for Breakfast and Lunch since 1999.