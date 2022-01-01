Go
Toast

Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview

Best Sushi in Chicago

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

2709 Pfingsten Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (6095 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Octopus Roll$8.00
Chopped spicy octopus, spicy mayo
Edamame$6.00
Steamed soybean pod, sea salt
Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried dumplings, citrus soy sauce, scallions, togarashi, choice of pork or vegetable
N.Y. Small Plate$19.00
Seared Tuna Small Plate$17.00
Salmon Sunshine Short$14.00
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, lemon, pico de gallo, ponzu sauce
Futo Maki Short$11.00
NY Steak Dinner$32.00
Charbroiled NY steak, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki
Braised Short Rib$34.00
Soy braised beef short ribs, vegetable, potato cake, creamy Asian pear sauce
Chicken Small Plate$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2709 Pfingsten Rd

Glenview IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

North Branch Pizza & Burger on the Ice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe Donut - Glenview Ice Rink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggspresso - At The Glen

No reviews yet

Eggspresso is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.

Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

No reviews yet

We are a local family owned restaurant, offering American classics for Breakfast and Lunch since 1999.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston