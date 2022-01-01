Go
  • Noblesville
  • BLU MOON EATS MISO, SUMMER CAMPS AND CATERING

MISO EMPLOYEES FOR LUNCH @BREAKFAST ONLY
SUMMER CAMPS MENUS
CATERING MENUS

16289 Boden Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLT PANINI$8.25
Sourdough bread, provolone cheese, crisp bacon, tomato, romaine and roasted garlic mayonnaise
Side Salad$3.25
Spinach, romaine, tomato, cucumber and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of lemon vinaigrette
HOUSE SALAD$5.25
Romaine, spinach, tomato, cucumber, parmesan cheese and croutons, Served with a side of Lemon Vinaigrette
GRINDER PANINI$8.95
Sourdough, provolone cheese, garlic mayonnaise, ham, salami, tomato and giardiniera
CAPRESE PANINI$7.00
Sourdough, provolone cheese, basil mayonnaise, tomato, baby spinach and balsamic syrup
CHICKEN RANCH WRAP$8.25
Spinach wrap, cheddar cheese, tomato, baby spinach, roasted chicken, crisp bacon and ranch dressing
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$8.50
Wheat berry bread, homemade chicken salad, baby spinach and fresh tomato
CHIPS$1.25
Plain, BBQ, Salt and Vinegar or Jalapeno
HAM PANINI$8.00
Sourdough, provolone cheese, smoked ham and honey mustard
TURKEY BLT$8.00
Wheat berry bread, basil mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, provolone, crisp bacon, roasted turkey, tomato and romaine
Location

Noblesville IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
