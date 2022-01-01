Go
Blunch

Serving Unique and satisfying pressed sandwiches for breakfast or lunch!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

59 E Springfield Street • $

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)

Popular Items

The Provencal$9.50
Whipped french goat cheese, artichoke hearts, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olive puree, basil cashew pesto, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Whim of the day$10.50
Check out eatblunch.com for our daily whim of the day
The Big Papi$10.00
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.80
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
The Boca$9.50
All vegetable burger, cheddar, swiss, shop spicy aioli, tomato, roasted red peppers, dill pickles, ketchup, baby greens, pressed hard roll
The Bird$9.50
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, artichoke aioli, oven roasted tomatoes,baby greens, pressed baguette
The Bird on fire$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
Fluffy Whipped Frittatta free range Eggwich with cheddar$5.50
Completely customized to your liking served on a pressed roll.
The Fish$9.75
Albacore tuna salad, sweet relish, dijon, dill, lemon, pickles, baby greens, pressed multi grain
The Delovely$9.50
Smoked turkey breast, whipped goat cheese, sweet roasted red peppers, apricot preserves, baby greens, pressed multi grain
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

59 E Springfield Street

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
