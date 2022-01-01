Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

Cafe de France

Founded by Fred Gilani in 1982. Started as a French bakery and café serving soups, salads, and sandwiches. First store opened in Plano, Texas, on 15th St. where their cozy dining room made the Café a local favorite. Alan with his twin brother and sister along with his cousins joined his brother, Fred, in 1982 to make the Café a true family business. Of course, no family is complete without a woman’s touch, and that’s exactly what Alan’s wife, Minoo, brought to the dinner table when she joined the restaurant.

The restaurant is perfect for any occasion. Wether you’re on a romantic dinner for two, or catching a Sunday brunch with the family, Café de France is accommodating, appropriate, and appetizing! Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are paired with delightful deals - including Date Night, Early Bird Dinner and Breakfast Specials, and the Sunday Meal Deal.

