Go
Toast

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

Open Tuesday - Sunday
11:00am-8:00pm Or until sold out. Closed Monday

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

17630 Preston Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Stuffed Baked Potato
Choice of Jumbo Single, Double or Triple Meat Stuffed Baked Potato with all of the fixin's
1/2lb Prime Brisket$13.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
1lb Pork Spare Ribs [aprox. 3-4 ribs]$18.00
Smoked over hard wood and done to tenderness
Fresh Egg Coated Bun (1)$0.65
Corn Bread (1)$2.50
SM Smoked Baked Beans (V)$3.50
Southern Style Baked Beans blended and smoked to perfection
1lb Prime Brisket$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
SM 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese$4.00
Classic, creamy mac & cheese blended with 5 unique cheeses and cooked Southern Style
1/2lb Pork Spare Ribs [aprox. 2-3 ribs]$9.00
Smoked over hard wood and done to tenderness
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17630 Preston Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe de France

No reviews yet

Founded by Fred Gilani in 1982. Started as a French bakery and café serving soups, salads, and sandwiches. First store opened in Plano, Texas, on 15th St. where their cozy dining room made the Café a local favorite. Alan with his twin brother and sister along with his cousins joined his brother, Fred, in 1982 to make the Café a true family business. Of course, no family is complete without a woman’s touch, and that’s exactly what Alan’s wife, Minoo, brought to the dinner table when she joined the restaurant.
The restaurant is perfect for any occasion. Wether you’re on a romantic dinner for two, or catching a Sunday brunch with the family, Café de France is accommodating, appropriate, and appetizing! Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are paired with delightful deals - including Date Night, Early Bird Dinner and Breakfast Specials, and the Sunday Meal Deal.

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

The place to go in Dallas, Texas for fresh and delicious Thai food for over 20 years. We go above and beyond to make every item on our extensive menu with the finest ingredients, and we have the perfect array of lunch and dinner to suit anyone's taste. So stop in today to sample our amazing cuisine, or call us to have your meal delivered directly to your doorstep. You can even have us cater your upcoming event and give your guests a meal to remember.

Nelson’s Seafood Steaks Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Scrambler Cafe - Dallas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston