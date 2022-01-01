Go
Toast

BLVD BRGR CO.

Come in and Enjoy our certified Beef Angus burgers, Shakes & Beer on tab

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2145 VENTURA BLVD • $$

Avg 4.4 (2208 reviews)

Popular Items

Shroom Brgr$12.00
Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese & Garlic Aioli.
BBQ Bacon$12.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring & BBQ
CA Jedi$11.00
American Cheese, grilled Red onion, Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Islands.
French Fries$4.50
The Boulevard$12.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, red Onion, lettuce & Garlic Aioli.
Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tots & a fountain drink
Oreo$5.50
Purist$8.00
Meat, American Cheese & Bun
Justabrgr$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Mayo.
Kid Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tots & a fountain drink
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2145 VENTURA BLVD

CAMARILLO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the Best Mexican food and drinks in beautiful Camarillo!

Twenty88

No reviews yet

Delivery or Pick Up! :)

FRESH CURRY CHEFS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tony’s Pizza Bros

No reviews yet

NEW YORK-STYLE PIZZA AND AUTHENTIC ITALIAN RECIPES

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston