BLVD Steakhouse
BLVD Steakhouse is a classic American steakhouse inspired by Hollywood’s Sunset Blvd—the golden era’s famed strip of dining and entertainment establishments. BLVD embodies the glamour and luxury that defined Old Hollywood, offering sophisticated yet approachable service with a chef-driven menu of prime cuts, fresh seafood, and other iconic dishes.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
817 W Lake St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
817 W Lake St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
