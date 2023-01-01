Blythewood restaurants you'll love
Must-try Blythewood restaurants
More about Barn Bites -
Barn Bites -
10311 Wilson Boulevard, Blythewood
|Popular items
|THE CAROLINA HORSESHOE
With a choice of breaded pork or chicken tenderloin, our open-faced sandwich is topped with seasoned fries, crispy bacon, and smothered in Carolina gold BBQ and creamy cheese sauce.
|THE CLASSIC CHICKEN TENDERLOIN
Some may say, "Chicken doesn't have a loin!"... But we beg to differ! Our crispy golden chicken tenderloin cutlet is hand breaded and served on a toasted bun. Red onions, tomato, seasoned pickles, and lettuce available on the side.
|Deep Fried Country-Road Corn
|$3.00
Veggie lovers this one's for you! Street corn but with a country twist, our battered and deep fried corn has a flavorful kick, followed by a seasoned buttery cream sauce.
More about Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse - 420 McNulty St.
Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse - 420 McNulty St.
420 McNulty St., Blythewood