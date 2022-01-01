Go
Toast

Bmore Taqueria

Authentic Mexico City street tacos in Upper Fells Point, Baltimore!

1733 Eastern Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SHRIMP TACOS$11.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, achiote marinated shrimp, pico de Gallo and radishes.
CHORIZO TACOS$9.00
Two homemade corn tortillas, house made chorizo, cilantro, onions, and radishes.
Sopes$9.00
refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, choice of chicken, ribeye, chorizo, al pastor (pork)
Choriqueso$8.00
homemade chorizo, queso oaxaca, queso chihuahua, flour tortillas
CHICKEN TACOS$9.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla with grilled chicken breast, cilantro, onions, and radishes.
Rib-Eye Steak Tacos$12.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, rib-eye steak, cilantro, onions, and radishes.
Catch of The Day Fish Tacos$11.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, daily fish special, Pico de Gallo and radishes.
Guacamole + Chips$7.00
TACOS AL PASTOR$10.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, achiote marinated pork, cilantro, onions, and radishes.
See full menu

Location

1733 Eastern Avenue

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Hour Heaven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ekiben

No reviews yet

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at hello.ekiben@gmail.com. We do not have phones at the restaurant.

Spirits Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Barrita RestoBar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston