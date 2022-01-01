Go
Bo & Vine Corvallis

Located in downtown Corvallis, Oregon. Explore your inner foodie.

110 NW 3rd St

Popular Items

Bo & Vine Tots
our signature house-made shredded & seasoned fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
Fry Sauce$0.50
tangy, creamy
Hand-Cut Fries
fresh russet potato & housemade seasoning
Pitmaster$15.00
slow-smoked ham, smoked bacon, adam’s rib bbq sauce, hefeweizen battered fried onion strings, tillamook cheddar, housemade sriracha mayo, cheddar crusted bun
Campfire Sauce$0.50
creamy, smoky
Sweet Caroline$11.50
Beer battered fried chicken, mayo, pickles, pepper jack, fried onion strings, topped with Adam's South Carolina Mustard BBQ sauce.
Bo & Vine$9.00
tillamook cheddar, bo & vine sauce (our version of 1000 island), pickles, green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato
Rodeo$12.00
steak sauce, tillamook cheddar, sautéed mushrooms, hefeweizen battered fried onion strings, caramelized onion, housemade chipotle aioli
🔥Create your own burger
Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!
Ranch dressing$0.50
buttermilk, creamy, salty
Location

Corvallis OR

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
