Go
Toast

Bo & Vine Eugene

Located in downtown Eugene, Oregon. Explore your inner foodie.

941 Pearl St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pitmaster$15.00
slow-smoked ham, smoked bacon, adam’s rib bbq sauce, hefeweizen battered fried onion strings, tillamook cheddar, housemade sriracha mayo, cheddar crusted bun
Willamette$14.00
goat cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, housemade sweet chili sauce, grilled onion, balsamic reduction, spring mix lettuce
Fry Sauce$0.50
tangy, creamy
Ranch dressing$0.50
buttermilk, creamy, salty
Sweet Caroline$11.50
Beer battered fried chicken, mayo, pickles, pepper jack, fried onion strings, topped with Adam's South Carolina Mustard BBQ sauce.
Bo & Vine Tots
our signature house-made shredded & seasoned fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
🔥Create your own burger
Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!
Bo & Vine$9.50
tillamook cheddar, bo & vine sauce (our version of 1000 island), pickles, green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato
Hand-Cut Fries
fresh russet potato & housemade seasoning
Rodeo$12.00
steak sauce, tillamook cheddar, sautéed mushrooms, hefeweizen battered fried onion strings, caramelized onion, housemade chipotle aioli
See full menu

Location

941 Pearl St

Eugene OR

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Falling Sky Brewing

No reviews yet

We love Craft Beer and Great Food! And we make everything in house!

The Big Dirty Live

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Located right in the heart of the downtown walking district. We've embraced the city’s fun-loving vibe with a FULL BAR, including beer on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with crispy French fries and bacon.

Sizzle Pie

No reviews yet

For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (541) 683-7437
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston