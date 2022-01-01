BOA
Simply put, BOA is unlike any other steakhouse. We reinvented the traditional American steakhouse to fashion a distinctly unique dining experience. That experience is bold, modern and innovative. From the seductively stylish interior to the dry-aged prime steaks, BOA’s vibrant ambiance is as alluring as the cuisine itself.
9200 W Sunset Blvd
Location
West Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
