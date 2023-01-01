Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boalsburg restaurants you'll love

Boalsburg restaurants
Must-try Boalsburg restaurants

Kelly's Steak & Seafood image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Kelly's Steak & Seafood

316 Boal Ave, Boalsburg

Avg 4.3 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kelly's Burger$12.00
1/2 lb. ground patty, Kelly's burger spread, marinated pickled onion, tomato and shredded iceberg lettuce
Cajun Fettuccine$14.00
Al dente fettuccine tossed in a spicy Cajun tomato cream sauce. *Spicy Served with two pieces of garlic butter toasted baguette
Rueben$14.00
grilled corned beef, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing. Served on rye bread
More about Kelly's Steak & Seafood
The Bar image

 

The Bar

306 Boal Ave, Boalsburg

Avg 4.4 (89 reviews)
More about The Bar
Main pic

 

Tussey Mountain - 301 Bear Meadows Road

301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tussey Mountain - 301 Bear Meadows Road
Map

Map

