Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique

Custom Cheese and Charcuterie Board Boutique. Custom orders, grab & go, gifts & wine. Opens February 9, 2022

10890 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 114

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Le Picnic Box$75.00
Serves 2-4
Includes a selection of 3 cheeses, 2 meats, honey or preserves, chocolate, fresh & dried fruit, nuts, and olives, placed in our signature 10" x 8" bakery box
*Items in picture may be different depending on seasonal availability
Take Me Home Tonight$65.00
Serves 3-4
Includes a selection of 2-3 cheeses, 2 meats, honey and/or preserves, chocolate, fresh & dried fruit, nuts, and olives, served on a 9" x 9" recyclable wooden tray
*Items in picture may be different depending on seasonal availability
Delivery up to 10 miles$25.00
Delivery 21-30 miles from shop$45.00
Double Date$95.00
Serves 4-6
Includes a selection of 3-4 cheeses, 2 meats, honey and/or preserves, chocolate, fresh & dried fruit, nuts, and olives, served on a 10 1/2" x 10 1/2" reusable wood tray and placed in our signature bakery box
*Items in picture may be different depending on seasonal availability
My 10 BFF's$195.00
Serves 10-12
Includes a selection of 4-5 cheeses, 2-3 meats, honey and preserves, chocolate, fresh & dried fruit, nuts, and olives, served on an 18" x 12" reusable wood tray and placed in our signature bakery box
*Items in picture may be different depending on seasonal availability
Poppi Orange Soda$2.99
Poppi Orange Probiotic Soda
Las Vegas Strip & Downtown Hotel Delivery$50.00
For Las Vegas Strip & Downtown Hotel deliveries, please add a $25 premium to the delivery fee
The Soirée Graze$175.00
Serves up to 8-10 (appetizer style)
Includes a selection of 3-4 cheeses, 2-3 meats, honey and/or preserves, chocolate, fresh & dried fruit, nuts, olives, and honeycomb, served on a 10.8" x 15" recyclable wooden tray and beautifully tied with our signature ribbon
*Items in picture may be different depending on seasonal availability
Saratoga Sparkling Water 28 fl oz.$5.95
Saratoga Sparkling Water
See full menu

Location

10890 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 114

Henderson NV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

