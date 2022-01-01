Go
Board and You Bistro - New Albany

434 Pearl Street

Popular Items

Sixty South Antartic Salmon$26.00
6 oz salmon filet, orange and sweet soy emulsion, quinoa salad, roasted brussels sprouts, lime & white wine gastrique.
(Gluten Free)
Half Caesar$6.00
Half portion of romaine hearts, house-made Caesar dressing, anchovies, shaved parmigiano-reggiano & crutons
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine hearts, house made Caesar dressing, anchovies, shaved parmigiano-reggiano & croutons
Jalapeno Corn bread$5.00
Boujee Grilled Cheese$14.00
Prosciutto, arugula, aged English Cheddar, fontina & fig jam served on Legacy Bakery sourdough bread.
Bone-In Pork Chop$30.00
16oz. Bone in pork chop, braised greens with bacon, jalapeno cornbread, apple chutney, tobacco onions, port-demi glace
Spring Asian Salad$14.00
Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, apple, cranberries,
candied pecans, and ciliegini (sill-en-gini) mozzarella with maple vinaigrette
Half Chopped Wedge$6.50
Half portion of Iceberg lettuce, house made bleu cheese dressing, tomato
confit, pickled red onion & maple dusted bacon
Shoestring Fries$5.00
Crispy Cauliflower$12.50
Battered cauliflower, sweet citrus chili sauce & scallions.
(Vegetarian)
Location

434 Pearl Street

New Albany IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
