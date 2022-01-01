Go
Toast

Boardroom Pub and Grub

Come on in and enjoy!

158 miracle stirp pkwy SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Dip$15.00
Shaved prime rib, swiss, caramelized onions & horseradish spread on french bread w/ aujus. Add portobello $2.00
Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Grilled chicken over a bed of jasmine rice, spinach, black bean salsa, pepperjack queso, & grilled onions.
Georgia Grilled Cheese$9.00
Smoked gouda, bacon, & peach preserves on grilled sourdough bread.
Presto Pesto$12.00
Grilled chicken breast or shrimp and crispy bacon topped with basil pesto cream sauce served over pasta. Served with a side salad & toast points.
Veggie Bowl$10.00
Spinach, sauteed peppers, portobello, broccoli, black bean salsa, green onion and avocado over a bed of jasmine rice.
Cuban$12.00
Slow-cooked pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard and mayo on french bread.
Meatloaf Patty Melt$10.00
Handmade meatloaf, grilled onions, pepper jack queso & ketchup sauce on soudough bread.
Vampiros$8.00
Slow cooked pork or grilled chicken or shrimp, diced greens, black bean salsa & pepper jack queso on three griddle-crisped tortillas.
Pub Pretzel$10.00
German style soft pretzel served w/ pepperjack queso.
Commodore$8.00
Mixed greens, romaine, green onions, strawberries, oranges, sugar pecans & shredded parmesan with a raspberry vinaigrette.
See full menu

Location

158 miracle stirp pkwy SE

Fort Walton Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cowhead

No reviews yet

Easygoing, laid-back joint serving an array of hearty burgers, french fries & cold beers.

Burrito Del Sol

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Swizzle Stick Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High 5 Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar, 16 TV's, pool tables and darts - plus great food, and the best chili in town - GMa's Chili

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston