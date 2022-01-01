Go
Toast

Boards & Brews

Come in and enjoy!

941 Elm St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and spicy mayo, panini pressed on your choice of bread.
Veggie Platter$10.00
Sliced carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, served with hummus
Chicken Tendies$11.00
Our house chicken tenders served with chips and our garlic parmesan ranch sauce
See full menu

Location

941 Elm St

Manchester NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Diz's Cafe

No reviews yet

"Where Locals Go, and Visitors are Welcome"

Shoppers at Indian Head

No reviews yet

A family-owned and operated neighborhood pub welcoming you to keep company, celebrate sports and make memories across generations.

The Wild Rover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy Fast and Friendly Service!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston