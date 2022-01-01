Boards & Brews
Come in and enjoy!
941 Elm St
Popular Items
Location
941 Elm St
Manchester NH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Diz's Cafe
"Where Locals Go, and Visitors are Welcome"
Shoppers at Indian Head
A family-owned and operated neighborhood pub welcoming you to keep company, celebrate sports and make memories across generations.
The Wild Rover
Come in and enjoy!
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Come in and Enjoy Fast and Friendly Service!