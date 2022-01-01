Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
With two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for nearly 20 years, Boardwalk Billy’s has been a local favorite spot for enjoying fresh seafood, award-winning BBQ, and southern hospitality.
1636 Sardis Rd.
Popular Items
Location
1636 Sardis Rd.
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sweet Life
An eclectic coffeehouse, bookstore, and community living room offering locally roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, Hawaiian shaved ice, gourmet hot chocolates CBD and D8 Specialty Baked goods, local artists work, and much more.
Crepe Bistro
Welcome to Crepe Bistro! For everyone who loves Crepes, this is the right destination! We offer Savory and Sweet Crepes, Sandwiches, Paninis, Wraps, Salads, Omelets. and Waffles. This is a great place for business meetings or parties. We also provide a catering service. We look forward to welcoming you into the Crepe Bistro family.
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Loyalist Market
Come in and enjoy!