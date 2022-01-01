Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

Go
With two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for nearly 20 years, Boardwalk Billy’s has been a local favorite spot for enjoying fresh seafood, award-winning BBQ, and southern hospitality.

1636 Sardis Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Our chicken fingers tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato & cheese with ranch or Billy’s blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers 8$9.99
a half-pound of chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce with celery & blue cheese or ranch.
Jerk Chicken Salad$10.99
Our marinated grilled chicken breast brushed with jerk seasoning, over mixed greens with pepper jack cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes & croutons.
10 Smokehouse Wings$15.99
10 smoked wings tossed in spicy chipotle citrus sauce & served with celery & blue cheese or ranch. Sorry, No all flats or drums on our smoked wings.
Chicken Finger Plate$9.99
Six hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders & French fries with BBQ or honey mustard for dippin’.
French Fries$3.75
Shrimp & Flounder Platter$16.99
Southern fried shrimp & flounder with choice of 2 sides.
Southern Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips layered with nacho cheese, a drizzle of our Western BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese & topped with pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk$10.99
A delicious blend of brisket, short rib & chuck, topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & fried onion strings on a brioche bun. Cooked to order.
Blackened Mahi Tacos$10.99
Blackened mahi with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sauce.
Location

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
