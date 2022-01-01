Boardwalk Pizzeria
Construction began on Boardwalk Pizzeria in March 1996 and the grand opening was September 16, 1996 . The dining area is a composite of early day boardwalks derived mostly from the famed Asbury Park and Seaside Heights resorts. The west wall of the cafe is modeled after the Palace Amusements fun house in Asbury Park. The east wall is a mural of Seaside Heights on a hot August afternoon. This was painted by Boulder artist Steve McMain, from a photo taken by Boardwalk Pizzeria's owner, who is from New Jersey.
While the Seaside Heights and Coney Island boardwalks still thrive today, the Asbury Park boardwalk is now a fond memory brought to life in our pizzeria. We hope you enjoy your journey into a most beautiful period of Americana. We welcome all of your comments, suggestions, and memories!
Thanks for stopping by, and hope to see you again at Boardwalk.
PIZZA
1420 W 104th Ave • $$
Location
1420 W 104th Ave
Northglenn CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
