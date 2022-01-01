Boardwalk Subs
Come in and enjoy Jersey style subs, soups and salads in a family friendly environment!
***IF IN A GROUP OR PARTY PLEASE SPECIFY INDIVIDUAL NAME FOR EACH FOOD ORDER UNDER SPECIAL REQUEST***
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8233 Byron Center • $
8233 Byron Center
Byron Center MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
