Boardwalk Subs

Come in and enjoy Jersey style subs, soups and salads in a family friendly environment!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8233 Byron Center • $

Avg 4.4 (196 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole #15 FIORE: Vegetarian & Extra Cheese$6.99
Half #10 Turkey & Cheese$7.29
Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese$9.79
Whole #23 CHICKEN BACON RANCH$11.29
Whole #3 Ham & Cheese$8.49
Whole #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Protitini, Pepperoni & Cheese$11.59
Whole #19 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese$13.19
Bag Of Chips$1.59
Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese$11.09
Whole #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8233 Byron Center

Byron Center MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

