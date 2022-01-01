Go
Boardwalk Subs

PLEASE INCLUDE A NAME FOR ALL LARGE ORDERS

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

901 Gezon Parkway • $

Avg 4 (125 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese$11.09
Whole #19 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese$14.19
Bag Of Chips$1.59
Whole #8 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni & Cheese$12.59
Whole #23 Chicken, Bacon Ranch$12.29
Half #10 Turkey & Cheese$7.29
Half #8 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni & Cheese$8.99
Half #4 ITALIAN Ham, Capacola, Salami & Cheese$7.49
Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese$10.79
Whole #4 ITALIAN Ham, Capacola, Salami, & Cheese$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

901 Gezon Parkway

Wyoming MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
