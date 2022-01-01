Go
"Boat Drinks is a nautical-tropical tavern with balanced cocktails, a bounty of rum, freshly shucked oysters, local fin-fish & shellfish. Our rum selection, one of the largest in Florida, would sink most ships, and all of our cocktails, including our frozen cocktails, are crafted with fresh juices and house made syrups. Since one can’t survive on cocktails alone, our open kitchen focuses on fresh, thoughtfully-sourced seafood prepared using recipes developed during our travels throughout the Caribbean, Florida and the Gulf Coast. For the landlubbers, we offer plenty of plant- and land-based options featuring our unique tropical flavors. Seafarers, Landlubbers, Sealegged Sailors, and Teetotalers: come sail away with us!"

56 Saint George St

Saint Augustine FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
