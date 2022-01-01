Go
Boathouse Kitchen & Swan Dive

409 W. Jackson St.

Popular Items

Angry Eddie Burger$14.00
Sear grilled, pepperjack cheese, caramelized onion, horseradish Dijon, crunchy pickle
BBQ Cheddar Burger$15.00
Smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese
Pick 2 Pontoon Pete Burger$12.00
Boathouse Deluxe Burger$14.00
Chicken Cobb$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Almonds, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing
Pontoon Pete$15.00
Sear grilled, American Cheese, lettuce, Pete's secret sauce
Blues Burger$16.00
Roasted tomato, onion, portabella, bacon, blue cheese, shredded lettuce
Pick 2 Boathouse Deluxe Burger$12.00
Brussel Sprout Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Parmesan, Dijon Vinaigrette
Jr Fried Chicken$7.00
Location

Cicero IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
